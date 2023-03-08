Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visited Emirati poet and businessman Hamad bin Souqat and Emirati businessman Juma Al Majid.
Sheikh Mohammed praised the two men as exemplary figures in the community, describing them as the “true men of Dubai”.
Sheikh Mohammed took to his Twitter page to express his admiration for the two men, stating that their honour and dignity have only increased with time. He further remarked that the love and respect they command from the community only grows stronger as they age.
Sheikh concluded his tweet by extending his prayers for the protection of the two men, and the people of the UAE.