Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority Dubai Culture and a member of the Dubai Council, confirmed that International Women's Day celebrates the crucial role of women in society and their extraordinary contributions, making significant strides in advancing comprehensive development across all fields and leaving an indelible mark on their communities and countries.
From groundbreaking achievements to inspiring leadership, women around the world have accomplished remarkable success, serving as role models and sources of motivation for all.
Sheikha Latifa commended the innovative approach taken by the UAE in supporting and empowering women, highlighting the significance of International Women's Day in the country.
She also emphasised that the wise leadership underpins the important role that women play and its profound impact on society from an early stage, saying: "Our leadership recognises that empowering women culturally, economically, socially, and politically is pivotal to realising their full potential.
"The Emirati woman, who is confident and capable, has demonstrated her worth and distinguished presence, serving as a role model for women worldwide. She has reached the highest positions and represented the country with distinction in prominent international forums, contributing to achievements that benefit humanity.
"It is also essential to acknowledge women's most important role in establishing and nurturing families and building society. As an essential partner in the country's civilizational renaissance, the Emirati woman today is a pillar of accomplishment driving forward the UAE’s progress, instilling us with pride on the global stage.”