Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command is searching for a 17-year-old Syrian boy identified Yazan Muhammad Al Ani, who has been missing from his family’s home in Al Majaz 3 area since March. He suffers from a mental health condition.
Sharjah Police calls on members of the public to cooperate with them in the event that they spot him. Anyone with information about Yazan can call the Central Operations Room on 999 or 901.
What happened?
Gulf News had reported his missing on March 30, days after he had vanished.
His mother had told Gulf News that her son had left the family’s home on March 26 and has not returned since.
The building’s CCTV camera footage showed him leaving at 12.20pm. He was wearing glasses, a white shirt with a number, blue shorts and slippers.
Police received a report about his disappearance from his family members on March 26 and an investigation is ongoing.