Sharjah: Public help has been sought to assist Sharjah Police in tracing a missing person.
A Syrian teen, identified as Yazan Mohammad, 17, has been reported missing from his house in Al Majaz 3 area of Sharjah since March 26.
Mother of the missing boy told Gulf News that her son left the family’s house at 12.20pm and has not returned since.
Yazan reportedly left his family home on March 26, following which, his family lodged a missing person’s report with Sharjah Police.
Building CCTV camera footage showed him leaving the building at 12.20pm. He was wearing an eyeglass, white shirt with a number, blue short and wearing slippers.
Police received a report about his disappearance from his family members on March 26 and an investigation has been launched.
Anyone having any information about Yazan’s whereabouts has been advised to contact Buhairah Police Station on 06-5111300 or contact missing person’s family on +971-506993103.