Ministry of Education says educational drive must continue for two weeks

Children will be sensitised to the need fr maintaining hygiene. Picture for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: All schools in the UAE have been directed to allocate three minutes of each period of lessons to educate students about the COVID-19 pandemic, a directive from the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.

The educative coronavirus awareness lessons is meant to enlighten students about COVID-19 and they will be need ti be imparted for two weeks.

The ministry stated: “Schools have been directed to allocate three minutes of each lesson for a period of two weeks to educate students about (COVID-19).”