Abu Dhabi: All schools in the UAE have been directed to allocate three minutes of each period of lessons to educate students about the COVID-19 pandemic, a directive from the Ministry of Education said on Thursday.
The educative coronavirus awareness lessons is meant to enlighten students about COVID-19 and they will be need ti be imparted for two weeks.
The ministry stated: “Schools have been directed to allocate three minutes of each lesson for a period of two weeks to educate students about (COVID-19).”
The ministry also clarified that there has been no new subject introduced on this topic, as being circulated by some news sites.