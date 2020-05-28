1 of 5
The Volkswagen Group says it has been using its expertise in shipping and logistics to find, transport and in some cases set up production for personal protective equipment needed to fight the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide over the last three months. In the United States, Volkswagen worked with a consortium of other manufacturers and suppliers, including Dow and Whirlpool, to help launch much-needed production of respirator hoods. In Mexico, the company worked with fabrics and seating supplier Faurecia to launch production of face masks and gowns for front-line medical workers.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Volkswagen task force also assisted Dow and Whirlpool to help produce a powered, air-purifying respirator, or PAPR. With regular N95 protective masks being used rapidly, the PAPR replaces those masks and visors, using a replaceable polyethylene hood that’s flexible, comfortable, and can quickly be replaced between patients. Volkswagen, Dow and parts supplier Magna have also teamed up to launch production of medical gowns.
Image Credit: Supplied
When the outbreak emerged in Germany in March, Volkswagen had already been shipping personal protective equipment to China to support workers facing the outbreak there. Volkswagen arranged for a donation of masks and medical clothing to German hospitals and medical centers – and moved them from China first.
Image Credit: Supplied
In addition, the Volkswagen Group has started to produce face shield holders by 3D printing at its plants across Europe. This is part of a joint transnational initiative with Airbus and the 3D printing network of about 250 companies known as Mobility Goes Additive and was launched after requests from authorities in Spain for medical protective gear.
Image Credit: Supplied
In Italy, Volkswagen Group brand Lamborghini converted space in its sports car production plant in Sant’Agata Bolognese to produce surgical masks and protective plexiglass shields for Italian front-line workers.
Image Credit: Supplied