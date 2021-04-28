Abu Dhabi: The food safety authority has temporarily shut a Middle Eastern restaurant in Al Ain’s industrial area after inspectors discovered a number of health and safety violations in the establishment.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) issued a decision to close down Al Halabi Restaurant for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and for posing a risk to public health.
The ADAFSA released a report on the incident, and stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the restaurant owner’s failure to rectify the problems that were previously recorded by food safety inspectors.
During earlier inspections, food safety officials said some of the problems found in the kitchen were related to the level of hygiene when storing ingredients, in addition to carrying out maintenance work in some sections of the establishment despite the presence of exposed foods in the preparation area.
The Middle Eastern restaurant was also issued with three previous warnings from February 15 to April 25, but as the facility’s conditions had not been corrected, the establishment was then ordered to close down until inspectors deem it fit to reopen.
The report further stated that the health and safety violations included:
- Failure to adhere to the cleanliness of the facility in general, especially the floors and some refrigerators
- Contamination of raw ingredients as a result of not storing them in a suitable place
- Storing foodstuffs without an expiration label
- The accumulation of waste near food ingredients
- Lack of an exhaust fan