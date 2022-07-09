EID5-1657335570834
UAE residents at the Blue Mosque in Dubai on Saturday morning. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Residents across the UAE woke up early to a bright Saturday morning – joining the world, with hearts full of prayers and celebration – on the first day of Eid Al Adha.

Donning their best clothes, young and old, went to nearby mosques, community centres and musallahs for the communal prayers.

UAE residents greet each other outside the Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on Saturday morning. Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News

Exchange of festive messages full of sincere well-wishes of thanksgiving, spirituality and joy was made warmer as people can now do this face-to-face and gatherings are allowed again amid health and safety protocols.

Residents exchange greetings at the Blue Mosque in Dubai on Saturday morning. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The first day of Eid al-Adha will also be spent visiting friends and family, as well as exchanging gifts. Residents posted meaningful and creative greetings of ‘Eid Mubarak’ on social media, and expatriates called their families and friends back home.

Residents offering prayers inside Al Noor Mosque in Sharjah on Saturday morning. Image Credit: Virender Saklani/Gulf News

The true spirit of Eid is all about sharing and generosity, a time when Muslims practise gratitude and share abundance. Families, friends and neighbours will get together at parks, beaches and communal areas sharing meals and exchanging gifts.

Eid al-Adha or the ‘Festival of the Sacrifice’ is being celebrated for three days. Residents across the UAE will have until Monday to enjoy the festivities and spend quality and meaningful time with family, friends and loved ones.