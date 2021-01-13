Dubai: Emirates Post Group has added Israel to its global operations network, following the official agreement and establishment of full diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel, the company announced on Wednesday.
Abdulla M. Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said: “Our service will complement the promising business and trade relations between the two countries and will bolster tolerance, communication, and exchange between the two cultures. The UAE and Israel are both forward-thinking countries and the partnership with Israel Post will also lead to an exchange of ideas, encourage innovation, and help develop the sector,”
He added customers from the UAE can now use postal and international premium services to Israel.
“Postal services are currently available to numerous countries including International Premium Services to over 190 destinations. With the COVID-19 pandemic still impacting international travel and operations, Emirates Post continues to work with its partners on resuming postal services to as many destinations as possible,” he continued.