Dubai: The Indian budget airline Air India Express on Friday revised a travel advisory issued to Dubai-bound passengeers yesterday, saying that as per the UAE authorities, residence visa holders returning to the UAE are now permitted entry without approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).
"We understand the changes may have created confusion and inconvenience for many," it said in a tweet, adding, "We will keep you updated."
In an earlier tweet on Thursday, the airline told Dubai-bound passengers, "Authorities in Dubai have revoked the decision to allow returning residents without an approval from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) or the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA)."
It had said, “Dubai residence visa holders who are flying back to Dubai must have return approval from the GDRFA.”