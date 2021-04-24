Abu Dhabi: Another 2,080 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, pushing the total number of COVID-19 infections to 508,925, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.
The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after the ministry of health conducted more than 212,779 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 490,457 after 1,793 COVID-10 patients received the all-clear.
The UAE’s COVID-19 death toll also rose to 1,569 as two more patients succumbed to the deadly virus.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.