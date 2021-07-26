Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Monday confirmed the detection of 1,549 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths and 1,510 new recoveries.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new cases were revealed after conducting 232,389 PCR tests over the past 24 hours across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of tests.
With the newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 673,185, while fatality tally has touched 1,1927, and overall recoveries have climbed to 650,683.
The ministry voiced its regret and sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished patients a speedy recovery.