Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 136 new cases of COVID-19, one fatality and 174 fresh recoveries on Tuesday.
According to the latest numbers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 350,115 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 738,026, while the death toll increased to 2,115 and overall recoveries have climbed to 731,469.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.