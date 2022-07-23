Abu Dhabi: The UAE prohibits the sale of tobacco products to children and Public Prosecution has warned against the practise on its social media platforms.
“The law prohibits the sale of tobacco products to children,” the authority said.
What the law says
The regulation is outlined in Federal Law No 3 of 2016 on Child Rights, known otherwise as Wadeema’s Law. Clause 1 in Article 21 of the law prohibits the sale or attempted sale of tobacco or tobacco products to children, and gives sellers the right to ask for a proof of age document from the customers.
Wadeema’s Law also lays out penalties imposed on individuals found selling tobacco products — whether cigarettes, pipe tobacco or loose tobacco — to underage customers, which can include both a fine and a jail sentence.
“Whoever violates the provisions of Clauses 1 and 3 of Article (21) shall be punished by imprisonment for a period not less than three months, and/or a fine not less than Dh15,000,” the law states.