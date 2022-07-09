UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes of all emirates on Eid Al Adha

Abu Dhabi: Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of the Emirates, and the Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, extended their greetings with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him good health and happiness to continue the path of giving, progress and development for the benefit of the country.
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received at Al Mushrif Palace His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.
Tweeting on the occasion, the UAE President said: “I was pleased to welcome my brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and exchange fraternal greetings with them on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. May God continue to protect our country and bless its people with happiness and prosperity”.
He also received Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.