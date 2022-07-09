1 of 4
EID MUBARAK, IT'S TIME TO REFLECT, EXPRESS GRATITUDE: It’s Eid Al Adha today, a time for reflection and gratitude, as much as it is an occasion to uphold the values of kindness and compassion. As the people of UAE celebrate this auspicious day with ardent prayers and exchange of warm greetings, it highlights the positivity that is around us. That we are in a country like the UAE make the festivities very special as there is so much to be thankful for. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy Eid Al Adha. [COMMENT BY: Sharmila Dhal, UAE Editor]
A CALL FOR RENEWED CARE OF NATURE: Billions of people around the world are at risk because of the rampant exploitation of nature. A new UN report written by 85 experts says that societies across the world are deeply dependent on farming, fishing, logging and the use of wild plants in medicines and perfumes. But biodiversity loss and climate change threaten to accelerate their destruction, leaving billions in peril. Protecting nature and wildlife is a priority for all nations. At the grassroots level, we must play our small part so that we leave nature intact for the future generations. [COMMENT BY: Alex Abraham , Senior Associate Editor]
WIMBLEDON - ALL SET TO HAVE A NEW WOMEN'S SINGLES CHAMPION: There will be a new Grand Slam champion on Centre Court this evening when Ons Jabeur plays Elena Rybakina in the Wimbledon final. While Tunisia’s Jabeur is looking to become the first Arab and African woman to win a major tennis tournament, the spunky Rybakina has shown imperious form and her straight sets win over former champion Simona Halep in the semi-final will certainly add to her confidence. Rybakina, who was born in Russia, switched nationalities to play for Kazakhstan in 2018 and is the first woman from that country to reach so far. An intriguing final match-up, with no clear favourites, is on the cards. [COMMENT BY: Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editor]
MENTAL HEALTH COME FIRST: US singer Shawn Mendes has made the brave decision to take a break from his world tour in order to focus on mental health concerns. “...The toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” he said in a statement on social media. Mendes says he needs “time to heal and take care of myself”. His openness is something that might not have been seen in the entertainment world 10 years ago, and it shows the progress made that people can talk frankly about mental health. [COMMENT BY: Jennifer Barretto, Assistant Editor - Features]
