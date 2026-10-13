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UAE President receives phone call from Russian President

Sheikh Mohamed and Putin exchange views on regional and global issues

Last updated:
WAM
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UAE President receives phone call from Russian President

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation.

During the call, the two leaders discussed cooperation and joint efforts to further strengthen their strategic partnership with the aim of serving mutual interests.

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The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of shared concern, including developments in the Middle East.

Both leaders underscored the importance of working to reinforce security and stability for the benefit of all countries and peoples in the region.

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