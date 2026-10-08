GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 38°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President and Syrian President discuss cooperation ties and regional developments in phone call

Middle East security and bilateral ties highlighted in UAE-Syria discussions

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President and Syrian President discuss cooperation ties and regional developments in phone call
WAM

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and President of the Syrian Arab Republic His Excellency Ahmad Al-Sharaa discussed bilateral relations and ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic and development fields, during a phone call.

His Highness and the Syrian President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, particularly the latest developments in the Middle East and their implications for the region’s future, security and stability.

The two sides affirmed the importance of strengthening regional security and stability in a manner that serves the interests of all peoples of the region.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The centre will examine the policies, practices and expertise that have shaped the UAE’s development journey and turn them into research outputs, case studies and applied knowledge to support policymakers, government leaders, researchers and practitioners.

MBRSG launches UAE Model Research Centre

1m read
UAE joins GCC talks in Bahrain to boost industry ties

UAE joins GCC talks in Bahrain to boost industry ties

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan honours Create Apps winners

Sheikh Hamdan honours Create Apps winners

1m read
UAE launches two new immune disease treatments

UAE launches two new immune disease treatments

2m read