Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has extended his condolences for the train accident in India that occurred yesterday.
On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohamed wrote: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the train accident in India. The thoughts of everyone in the UAE are with Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India at this time, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured.”
At least 288 people were killed and more than 850 injured in a three-train collision in India’s eastern state of Odisha, in the country’s deadliest rail accident in more than 20 years.