ABU DHABI: The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of a train collision that occurred in the city of Balasore in Odisha state and resulted in death of nearly 300 people and injuries to some 1,000.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Government of India and its people and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Meanwhile, the US Department of State’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) condoled the loss of lives in the incident.
The US State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs tweeted, “Deeply saddened by a tragic train crash in eastern India with reports of many injured or dead. Our deepest sympathies to all those facing the loss of their loved ones.”
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the triple train accident. He offered condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in the accident.
Taking to his official Twitter handle, Justin Trudeau stated, "The images and reports of the train crash in Odisha, India break my heart. I'm sending my deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones, and I'm keeping the injured in my thoughts. At this difficult time, Canadians are standing with the people of India."
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. "Deeply saddened by the loss of hundreds of lives in a train accident in India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this tragedy," he said in a tweet.
-- Inputs from ANI & APP