It is a foggy morning in the UAE. According to a weather alert issued late last night by the National Centere of Meteorology, thick fog will affect horizontal visibility in some areas till 9:30am, mainly in the internal parts of the country.
The weather will be mostly clear, with cloudy skies at times especially in the eastern areas of the country.
Today, the maximum temperatures in internal areas is expected to reach 40-44°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 30-34°C in the mountainous regions.
According to the NCM, light to moderate winds will blow across the country through the day.
Relative humidity will be very high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 75-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.
The NCM added that it will be: "Humid by night, and Tuesday morning over some western areas, with a probability of mist formation."
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.