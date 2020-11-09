It will be a pleasant day in the UAE today, with overcast to partly cloudy skies in some areas. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology said that scattered rainfall will continue in some areas, especially around Al Ain.
According to NCM's daily weather forecast: "Monday will see fair to partly cloudy weather, and some clouds will appear over eastern areas with chance of rainfall."
The areas of Fujairah and Al Dhaid will see cloudy weather conditions.
Meanwhile, temperatures in the country see a gradual decrease. Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 32-35°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-33°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."
The weather bureau added that relative humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas with a probability of mist formation.
Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 80-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.