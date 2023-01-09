Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has launched a new app that allows individuals to quickly and confidentially report financial and administrative misconduct.
The smart app, developed by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), not only ties in with the entity’s misconduct reporting platform, Wajib, but also includes features that allow individuals to encourage investigative and preventative measures. Its launch aims to encourage the sense of shared responsibility and promote a culture of awareness in preserving public resources in Abu Dhabi, ADAA said today.
“ADAA has developed its digital platforms based on the highest global quality and information security standards, [and by] utilising the latest artificial intelligence technologies and optimal use of data..The app maintains user-confidentiality and privacy, promoting the value of accountability and raising the integrity of awareness of government employees and individuals, [ultimately to] enhance the emirate’s position and trust in its financial and economic systems,” it added.
Multiple services
The ADAA app can be downloaded from Google Play and Apple Store, allowing all community members to access ADAA’s initiatives and platforms with convenience and ease, including Wajib Platform, statutory auditors services, and a financial disclosure platform for senior government employees.
An ADAA spokesperson said that the digital transformation process reflects the authority’s vision and mandate to safeguard public funds, and that the creation of the ADAA Smart app is in line with the main themes of Abu Dhabi’s digitalisation agenda, including providing easy access to government services, developing government solutions that support joint digital transformation initiatives between government entities in Abu Dhabi, the use of artificial intelligence systems, and ensuring the emirate’s proactive role across many areas, including achieving high levels of integrity and transparency.
Wajib launch
In May 2022, ADAA launched the Wajib platform to encourage to promote integrity, transparency and accountability in the use of public resources. Initially only accessible online, Wajib allowed individuals to submit confidential reports about unlawful and harmful financial and administrative practices and corruption.
ADAA has a mandate to ensure that public resources and funds are managed, collected and expended efficiently, effectively and economically, safeguarding them for future generations.