Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command has activate a new radar device that operates on solar energy. The surveillance device has been installed at the Al Dhaya-Al Rams detour, towards the intersection of the Rams signals, in order to ensure road safety and reduce accidents.
Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, stated that the installation of this new device comes as a result of Ras Al Khaimah Police’s resolve to strengthen traffic safety rules, given that excessive speeding is one of the main reasons behind traffic accidents.
The radar can catch heavy vehicles driven at speeds above 40km/hr, and light vehicles driven at speeds above 60Km/hr. The radar has been installed following complaints that several drivers of both heavy as well as light vehicles accessing the detour — located at one of the most vital points connecting Ras Al Khaimah to its northern regions — were found exceeding the speed limit regularly, thereby posing a grave danger to themselves and other road users.
Brigadier Al Naqbi urged all road users and motorists to respect traffic laws and regulations and adhere to speed limits at all times, thereby helping achieve the strategic objectives set by the Ministry of Interior to make roads safer for all.