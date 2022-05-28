Dubai: Dubai Police recently honoured the UAE’s national service recruits for their efforts in securing Expo 2020 Dubai, which was held from October 2021 to March 2022.
Brigadier Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi, acting director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, praised the youths who “showed dedication and worked in a team spirit” to ensure the safety of Expo 2020 and its visitors.
Al Falasi also extended the force’s gratitude to the recruits. The national service recruits expressed their appreciation for the honour. They expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to take part in Expo.
Also recently, Dubai Police, represented by the Tourist Police Department, discussed ways to enhance cooperation with partners in the Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Film and TV Production Committee, and the Dubai Police Security Media Department to enhance tourists’ experience.
Enhancing tourism
The meeting was held at the General Department of Criminal Investigation in the presence of Colonel Khalfan Obaid Al Jallaf, director of the Tourist Police Department; Saeed Al Janahi, Executive Director of Operations at the Dubai Film and TV Production Committee; Sanad Al Dhafri, Director of Entertainment at the Department of Economy and Tourism; Imran Al Jasmi, director of External Relations, and Ahmed Ibrahim, director of community events at the Dubai Sports Council, and Major Khaled Al Marri, acting director of the Dubai Police Security Media Department.
The meeting covered several topics, such as joint efforts to host Dubai’s tourists, guests and public figures and organise visits to the emirate’s tourist attractions, including the Smart Police Station (SPS) and the Museum of the Future.
At the end of the meeting, the attendees visited the Dubai Police Museum to view displays that document the history of the Dubai Police and its most prominent innovations in police work.