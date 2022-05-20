Dubai: Dubai Police have honoured hospitals and hotels in the emirate for their cooperation in hosting infected employees and policemen during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During a ceremony held at Dubai Police Officers’ Club, Major General Ahmed Mohamed Rafie, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, handed commemorative shields and medals to 15 hospitals and six hotels for cooperating with the force during the outbreak of the pandemic.
“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Dubai Police were keen to take all precautionary and safety measures to protect the lives of the employees, policemen and their family members,” Maj. Gen. Rafie said.
“The force was keen to seek cooperation from and collaborate with Dubai hospitals and hotels to provide its cadre with the best medical attention and suitable isolation apartments.”
Read more
- COVID-19: Al Hosn Green Pass PCR test now valid for 30 days for fully vaccinated
- Watch: GDMO, Discovery launch documentary on Dubai’s remarkable fight against COVID-19
- COVID-19: Abu Dhabi announces return to 100% capacity for commercial activities, tourist attractions, events
- COVID-19 in UAE: Abu Dhabi allows non-vaccinated individuals to access public events, cultural sites
He praised the cooperation between hotels, hospitals and clinics that helped the force to fulfil their duties during the crisis.
“The partners exhibited excellence and professionalism in their cooperation with Dubai Police, which only proves their competence in handling crisis,” he added.