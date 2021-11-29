Sharjah: Sharjah Municipality has announced that public parking spaces across the city will be free of charge during the National Day holidays on December 1 and 2.
However, parking will not be free in certain areas, including Al Hisn Street (Bank Street), Al Shuwaiheen, Al Shoyouk, Corniche Street, Qays Ibn Abi Sa’sa’ah Street (Bird Market) in Al Jubail, and Central Souq parking spaces in Al Majaz.
Motorists can recognise the paid parking area through the blue signage installed at the bottom of the parking sign boards in the paid parking areas. The municipality urged all motorists to use the parking spaces properly and not block other vehicles to avoid fines.