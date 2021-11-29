Abu Dhabi: Transport authorities in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah have announced that public parking will be free during the 50th UAE National Day holiday.
Vehicles will also be exempt from the Darb toll over the weekend, said Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).
Mawaqif
In a statement, the ITC clarified that all surface-level public parking bays under Mawaqif will be free for motorists from 12am on Wednesday, December 1 until 7:59am on Saturday, December 4. Parking at the Mussafah Industrial area parking lot M18 will also be free on the occasion. The authority however urged motorists to adhere to residential permit-related regulations between 9pm and 8am every day, and to avoid parking in non-designated areas.
Sharjah parking
Similarly, Sharjah Municipality announced that the paid parking zones in the emirate of Sharjah will be free of charge December 1 and 2 to commemorate UAE National Day, with the exception of the areas subject to fees on all weekdays and public holidays.
Darb tolls
Meanwhile, the Darb toll exemption period will begin on the morning peak hours on Wednesday, December 1, with tolls resuming again between the 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm peak hours on Saturday, December 4.
Abu Dhabi buses
During the holiday, public bus services in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain City and Al Dhafra will follow their respective Friday schedules.
Ferry services
There will however be no change to public ferry schedules. Services between Jebel Al Dhanna Port and Dalma Island, and between Saadiyat and Al Aliah Islands, will operate according to their current schedule.