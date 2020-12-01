Discounts at theme parks, pre-recorded concerts to be part of the celebrations

This year’s celebrations were designed to bring together the emirate’s community with a strong message of hope for a bright and promising future as the UAE approaches its golden jubilee. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Abu Dhabi: A set of fireworks display will light up the night sky on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi and residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the sights and sounds live on television and through social media.

The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said residents can catch the show at 9.25pm on Abu Dhabi TV and Emarat TV, as well as on the UAE_Barq Instagram page. Meanwhile, Reem Island’s fireworks will be telecast at 9pm on the Abu Dhabi Calendar Instagram page. In Al Wathba, residents will be able to catch the show live from their windows and balconies at 9pm.

This year’s celebrations were designed to bring together the emirate’s community with a strong message of hope for a bright and promising future as the UAE approaches its golden jubilee, its 50th National Day, in 2021,” the DCT Abu Dhabi statement said.

“DCT Abu Dhabi congratulates the UAE and its leaders on the 49th National Day. We look forward to many more years of prosperity and unity for our beloved nation. On this special day, we renew our pledge to safeguard the diversity and unity of our community, and maintain our nation’s position in all fields as a true example of cohesion between people and their leaders,” said Ali Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

List of celebrations by DCT Abu Dhabi:

Ayala dance: Abu Dhabi Culture will be celebrating this special occasion through the launch of a special traditional Ayala dance Snapchat filter.

Video of national anthem: Watch musicians and performers filmed at different cultural sites and museums, playing their own versions of the UAE national anthem on different instruments.

Sounds of UAE: Pre-recorded concerts will bring together musicians from the UAE and the region to perform live from Al Jahili Fort in Al Ain, celebrating the musical traditions of the UAE for two consecutive nights, on December 2 and 3.

Heritage in a Box: Qasr Al Hosn will be giving away home Henna and Ayala boxes to random families across the country to celebrate the UAE’s shared heritage. Some boxes will also be available onsite.

Virtual flash mobs: Coinciding with the UAE 49th National Day, Qasr Al Hosn will be celebrating its two-year anniversary through an on-site activation as well as an outdoor campaign to promote its unique heritage experience and cultural offerings.

Berklee Abu Dhabi: The renowned institute for contemporary music, dance and theatre will contribute to the 49th UAE National Day by releasing a special video on December 2 of the national anthem performed by its musicians.

As part of the nation-wide celebrations, Abu Dhabi will host an array of activities, including a charity art exhibition at Galleria Mall in Al Maryah Island.

Residents can enjoy watching an exclusive projection of the UAE flag and colours on the façade of Qasr Al Watan.

The UAE’s premier entertainment destination, Yas Island, is offering 49 per cent discounts on tickets to its theme parks and attractions.

Yas Mall, W Abu Dhabi, and Yas Marina Circuit will also be covered with the UAE flag colours, with a fireworks show set to start at 9pm at Yas Marina, which will be broadcast live on Yas Island’s social media channels (Facebook and Instagram).