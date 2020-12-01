UAE: A story of vision, leadership and hard work. Image Credit: Vijith Pulikkal/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Residents from all walks of life and backgrounds have joined a chorus of tributes to the UAE, a place they call home, as the country celebrates its 49th National Day.

Emiratis and expats alike, professionals, educators, doctors, businessmen, government officials, diplomats and others have praised the UAE’s wise leadership in guiding the nation through rapid advances in all fields — from scientific to social — and for promoting the values of tolerance and peace for all communities, thereby becoming a model for other nations to emulate.

Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “This glorious occasion reflects the wise vision and ambitious plans of our leadership and demonstrates the loyalty of the Emirati people, who, thanks to their strong resolve, helped bring about several achievements and implement huge projects in all fields and at all levels — something that has strengthened the UAE’s position not only regionally, but also globally.

He added: “The future of the UAE is very promising. All that has been and will be achieved is a simple indication of this fact. The UAE boasts of a very strong presence on the global stage, in addition to auspicious national achievements that attracted the attention of the world. It’s steadily forging ahead with its forward-looking plans and visions towards leadership, innovation and development, in line with its 50-year strategy. This would not have been possible had it not been for our wise leadership and the loyalty, solidarity and determination of the UAE people.”

Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-chief, Dubai Police, said: “It is a precious opportunity during which, we remember the efforts of our founding leaders in laying the foundation stone for building a strong union. On this day, we send messages of love and loyalty to our beloved country and our wise leadership and renew the commitment that we shall remain loyal and honest children of this homeland.” He urged members of the public to express their love for the UAE safely and securely.

“We call on everyone to follow the regulations, laws and the announced precautionary measures against COVID-19. We urge you all to refrain from hosting large gatherings and to maintain physical distancing at all times and wear masks when going out.”

Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer Mattar Mohammad Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai, said: “This auspicious event comes this year at a time when the UAE is gearing up for the next 50 years, inspired by a vision to shape the future and complement the development drive aimed to enhance the global competitiveness of the UAE in all fields,” said Al Tayer.

“Despite the global challenges associated with the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, the UAE has made spectacular achievements highlighted by the launch of the Hope Probe, the first Arab mission to Mars to study the weather and climate of the Red Planet. It also completed the successful operation of the first reactor in Barakah Peaceful Nuclear Power Plant. It had also officially inaugurated the Dh11 billion Dubai Metro Line extension (Route 2020), spanning 15km to connect seven stations from Jebel Ali Station to the Expo 2020 Station,” he added.

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said: “We thank Almighty Allah for our leadership who spare no effort for the advancement of the UAE and the happiness of its citizens and residents. They continue the journey of overall sustainable development whose foundations were laid by our Founding Fathers.

"The UAE has become an oasis for happiness, prosperity, security and a global role model for peace, tolerance, and acceptance, where everyone lives in perfect harmony, contributing to taking the UAE to the top positions in all areas.”

Sara Musallam Sara Musallam, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), said: “As we celebrate our 49th National Day, we express our gratitude for the unwavering commitment of our leadership towards an inclusive and world-class education; a vision seeded by our founding fathers. As a nation, we continue to embody the spirit of unity by celebrating diversity, embracing resilience and embedding the UAE’s values in our ambitious youth who will always remain the seeds of our nation’s growth and prosperity.”

Dr Nama Salmeen Al Ameri, Dean of the Abu Dhabi School of Government, said: “During our celebration of UAE National Day, we look beyond our patriotism and we remember the pivotal moments that have helped our beloved country progress and develop. Our unity is a historical milestone in the region, and we are proud to be guided by leaders who are committed to investing in various social, scientific and cultural fields. We remember our Founding Father Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who has built the UAE on values of tolerance, justice, generosity and peace.”

Dr Abdulla Al Mandous, Executive Director of National Centre of Meteorology and President of the Regional Association II (Asia) of the WMO, said: “The 49th UAE National Day is an occasion close to the hearts of all Emiratis and the residents of the UAE, to cherish the values of unity, togetherness and solidarity instilled by the nation’s founding fathers led by the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in our minds, and an opportunity to express our love and loyalty to the country’s wise leadership.”

Saood Al Hosani Saood Al Hosani, Acting Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, said: “These annual celebrations of the birth of our country are an expression of our national pride, loyalty and sense of belonging that I find inspirational. Today, we reaffirm that DCT Abu Dhabi’s efforts support the vision of our wise leadership as we work to preserve diverse natural beauty, celebrate vibrant local heritage, and develop tourism and culture infrastructure.

"We are now only one year away from celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. Inspired by this year’s theme — 2020: Towards the Next 50 — let us use this moment as a chance to renew DCT Abu Dhabi’s commitment to being a future-ready, pioneering organisation that leads through collaboration to contribute to the ambitious national strategy.”

Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak Mohammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: “The occasion of the 49th UAE National Day is a moment to reflect on our country’s rich heritage and noble values which are deeply rooted in our collective identity. We are inspired by the tireless efforts of our founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who dedicated his life to ensuring the development and prosperity of his people. For each of us, our daily work builds upon the achievements of those past generations to empower Abu Dhabi and the UAE to achieve global excellence. Sheikh Zayed’s vision to nurture our society and ensure the wellbeing of all residents resonates to this day, as the UAE continues its journey as an innovative, sustainable and welcoming nation which we all are proud to call home.”

Shaikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi Shaikha Hind Bint Majid Al Qasimi, Chairperson, Sharjah Business Women Council, said: “Women have formed an integral part of the social and economic discourse in the UAE since its founding, and at SBWC, we are proudly supporting the empowerment and integration of women entrepreneurs into the economy to enhance their contributions to the overall development of the country. Our members receive all forms of professional support to enable them to set up their business. SBWC also assists with training and mentorship to allow them to tap into economic opportunities and realise their business ambitions in both the traditional and non-traditional sectors of the UAE.”

Reem Bin Karam Reem Bin Karam, Director, Nama Women Advancement Establishment, said: “The UAE National Day is a significant, historic observance not only for the nation, but the region and the world. It marks the birth of a concept of progress based on true partnership and collaboration among all members of society, of investment in human capital, and an era of exemplary achievements in attaining gender equity. Today is a day to reflect on the various noble causes the union of the UAE has supported and promoted worldwide, review our many achievements and pave the way for successive generations to build on them.”

Ahmad Amjad Ali Ahmad Amjad Ali, Consul General of Pakistan for Dubai and Northern Emirates, said: “On this auspicious occasion, I extend heartfelt felicitations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates from the Pakistani leadership, Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai and Northern Emirates and the Pakistani community ... UAE is the second home of 1.7 million Pakistanis residing in this beautiful country. The contribution of these Pakistanis is immense towards the development of both countries. As our Emirati brothers and sisters celebrate this momentous occasion, Pakistanis join them in their celebrations, and pray for enduring peace, progress and prosperity of the UAE, for the health and happiness of its leaders and for further strengthening and deepening of the special fraternal bonds between UAE and Pakistan.”