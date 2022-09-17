Dubai: In line with its endeavour to build community relations, Dubai Mounted Police Station is offering a variety of paid services for members of the public.

These services include a horse riding school, qualifying riders for endurance races, horse livery service, equine-assisted therapy for people of determination, Mounted Police parades, horse rental service, horse transportation service, horseback riding trips in the desert, and pony riding.

Expert Major General Muhammad Issa Al Adhb, director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, said mounted police patrols enhance the safety and security of community members and play a pivotal role in spreading peace among them.

Major Dhahi Salem Al Jallaf, deputy director of the station, said more than 270 people have benefited from its services between August 2021 and January 2022.

“As many as 81 people took horseriding lessons with our highly qualified trainers, 33 left their horses in the care of Dubai Police livery during their absence, one rider was qualified for endurance races, 40 others enjoyed trips on horseback in the desert and pony riding, 28 horses were transported, and 29 Mounted Police parades were performed,” Maj Al Jallaf added.

“All services are available to the public. Whoever wants to get our services may reach us at aks.mail@dubaipolice.gov.ae or contact Dubai Police Call Centre 901.”

Horse riding school

The Dubai Mounted Police Station is also the equestrian training school for hundreds of cadet officers of Dubai Police Academy who graduate with professional horse riding skills and knowledge in stable management. The station offers horse riding lessons for both genders of all ages and provides the training for people interested outside the police community too.

The station also paves the way for those who wish to qualify for endurance races by training them in horse riding for long distances, helping them gain physical fitness and guiding them on how to deal with horses in all circumstances.

The station also handles all necessary procedures required to participate and qualify in races, including jockey and horse registration and the provision of a veterinarian, escorts, and a coach.

The Dubai Mounted Police Station also has different pony breeds to attract children to start their equestrian journey early. The Station also organises trips at sunrise and sunset in the desert.

Horse livery

The station offers a boarding service for horses in the newest, fully maintained and equipped facilities. It provides a spacious training arena, air-conditioned stables, and barns with high-quality bedding material of wood shavings.

Horses will be well fed, cleaned, groomed and trained. Qualified farriers will attend to horseshoeing the equine while a group of veterinarians monitor the horse’s well-being around the clock. The Station also provides horse-training service upon request.

People of determination

Aside from its partnership with the Community Development Authority, the station is now offering Hippotherapy sessions for People of Determination with the supervision of trained physiotherapists who use this form of physiotherapy to help the people of determination benefit from the motion of the walking horse to provide therapeutic movement. Riders may carry out a series of exercises or just gain benefits from the horse’s movement. The horse’s walking motion mimics the human gait, which means that the rider has to make small adjustments to their posture, thus exercising their core muscles.

Horse parades, rental services

Dubai Police offers the public members a chance to request riders from the Mounted Police to perform on special private and public occasions, dressing in traditional Emirati white clothing and waving the national flag. In addition to offering Dubai Police horses and ponies for rent.

Horse transportation