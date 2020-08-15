Dubai: UAE-based forex and money transfer firm Al Ansari Exchange has donated Dh500,000 for the ‘Salam Beirut’ campaign to provide immediate aid for victims of the huge explosion in the Lebanese capital recently.
The donation comes in line with the directives of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Salam Beirut was launched by Her Highness Shaikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of Dr Shaikh Sultan, and Chairperson of the Big Heart Foundation (TBHF).
Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman, Al Ansari Exchange, said, “Our donation to the Salam Beirut campaign is a part of our commitment to respond swiftly to the humanitarian needs of our Lebanese brothers. It is our duty to stand with those affected by the ‘Beirut Port’ explosion, and we hope that with this donation we will be able to ease their conditions and enable them to get the necessary support such as food, treatment and shelter. We will always strive to support humanitarian initiatives such as these to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals and societies and to extend our help to all who need them without exception.”