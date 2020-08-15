Mohammad A. Al Ansari, Chairman, Al Ansari Exchange, said, “Our donation to the Salam Beirut campaign is a part of our commitment to respond swiftly to the humanitarian needs of our Lebanese brothers. It is our duty to stand with those affected by the ‘Beirut Port’ explosion, and we hope that with this donation we will be able to ease their conditions and enable them to get the necessary support such as food, treatment and shelter. We will always strive to support humanitarian initiatives such as these to create a positive impact on the lives of individuals and societies and to extend our help to all who need them without exception.”