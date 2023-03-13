Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the Bridges of Giving campaign today in Dubai, a community volunteering initiative launched by the UAE to provide relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.
The campaign aims to establish communication and solidarity, and elevate brotherhood to noble levels. Sheikh Mohammed was impressed with the turnout of over 2,000 volunteers from all walks of life, including children, school students, employees from the government and private sectors, businessmen, intellectuals, and others.
He tweeted: “Today, I visited the Bridges of Giving campaign, providing much-needed relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. The UAE’s commitment to helping those in distress is unwavering. We aim to promote love, communication, and solidarity, elevating brotherhood to noble levels.”
Sheikh Mohammed added: “Today’s campaign saw an incredible turnout of 2,000 volunteers from diverse backgrounds, including children, students, government and private sector employees, businessmen, intellectuals, and many more. Their shared goal was to spread a positive message of solidarity to our brothers and sisters affected by recent events. We express our deepest gratitude to all those who participated and helped promote our most important human values.”
The Bridges of Giving initiative is part of the larger Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) launched in 2015. Most of the initiatives of MBRGI have been launched and supported by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The Bridges of Giving initiative has brought together the UAE community in support of those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, showcasing the nation’s commitment to humanitarian efforts.
The Bridges of Giving initiative involves assembling relief kits for UAE humanitarian organisations including Dubai Cares, Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority among others. The initiative has been set up in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Community Development (MOCD) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC).
In today’s effort, the UAE volunteers came together in Dubai to pack 15,000 relief boxes for those affected by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The relief packages were set up at the Concourse 1 Trade Centre Arena, where volunteers assembled food parcels for the affected communities. The initiative is part of the ongoing Bridges of Giving relief campaign in the UAE for quake victims organised by Emirates Red Crescent, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives and UAE Aid.