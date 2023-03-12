Abu Dhabi: A UAE aid ship carrying 1000 tonns of food supplies arrived in Syria’s Lattakia port on Sunday to help Syrian people affected by the powerful earthquake that ravaged Syrian and Turkey last month.
The food aid shipment carrying 37,500 food parcels was sent by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of the “Gallant Knight 2” operation launched by the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence to support the people of Syria and Türkiye following the devastating earthquake that hit the two countries last month.
Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Board Chairman of the ERC said that the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region come within the contributions made by the UAE's wise leadership to stemming the humanitarian impact of the earthquake on the Syria and Türkiye.
He added that the ERC is sustaining its response in the interests of those impacted as part of the "Gallant Knight 2’ Operation launched by the UAE within the framework of its humanitarian commitment and solidarity with the earthquake victims in the two countries, pointing out that the Authority is working in all fronts to alleviate the suffering left by the disaster.
He stressed that relief supplies will continue by air and sea to the people of Syria, noting that another ship will arrive in Latakia over the next few days, carrying more amounts of essential aid for the affected.
Tayseer Habib, Chair of the Latakia Governorate Council, thanked the UAE’s wise leadership for its proactive role in supporting Syria in the wake of the earthquake.
The shipment, which carried the largest quantity of aid, comes as part of the ongoing air bridge launched by the UAE to provide relief supplies for quake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.
The food parcels will be distributed to people living in earthquake-affected areas, in coordination with the Syrian Red Crescent Authority.