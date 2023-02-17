Dubai: The UAE has been actively involved in providing aid to the victims of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria through the ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation for the past 12 days.
According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), a total of 97 cargo planes have been dispatched to both countries, with 58 flights carrying 1,918 tonnes of relief materials to Syria and 39 flights carrying 706 tonnes to Turkey. The UAE has delivered a total of 2,624 tonnes of food, medical supplies, and shelter tents to the earthquake-stricken areas.
Search and resuce teams
In Turkey, the UAE’s search and rescue teams are making use of advanced equipment and devices to locate and rescue those who are still trapped under the rubble. The rescue efforts are still ongoing, as the teams work tirelessly to provide assistance to those in need.
The UAE field hospital in İslahiye, Gaziantep, has also been providing critical medical treatment and psychological assistance to 174 victims affected by the recent earthquake.
Field hospital
The 50-bed hospital, complete with four ICU beds, spans across a 40,000 square meter area, and has already carried out three major surgeries.
Established under the directives of the UAE’s leadership and as part of the ‘Gallant Knight/2’ operation executed by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, the hospital highlights the UAE’s dedication to fulfilling its humanitarian obligations and supporting victims of conflicts and disasters worldwide.
Medical professionals
The hospital was built in an unprecedented amount of time by a team of qualified medical professionals covering all specialities. The team comprises of 15 medical professionals, 60 nurses and technicians, as well as psychological support experts who provide services to earthquake victims suffering from anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The hospital is equipped with reception, screening, emergency, surgery, ICU, dentistry, X-ray, laboratory, pharmacy, and outpatient clinic sections, offering comprehensive care to those in need. The UAE’s field hospital in İslahiye is an exemplary demonstration of the country’s unwavering commitment to providing assistance to those in need during times of crisis.