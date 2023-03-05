Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday visited the ‘Bridges of Good’ humanitarian campaign at Mubadala Arena. The campaign was launched by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to help people of Turkey and Syria who were affected by devasting earthquake that hit the two countries last month.
Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by his sons and grandchildren during his visit to the Mubadala Arena where he interacted with volunteers while packing essentials for the earthquake victims.