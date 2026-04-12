Shipping company owner jailed and deported over hidden cameras and blackmail threats
Dubai: A man who owns a shipping company will be deported after being convicted of secretly filming a woman and threatening to publish the footage.
According to Emarat Al Youm, the woman had initially dealt with the man to arrange the shipment of personal belongings to her home country.
Their relationship developed over time, and she later enlisted his services again to handle a shipment for an acquaintance in return for a commission, which he failed to honour.
The situation escalated when the man offered her accommodation in an apartment he owned and later invited her to his home under the pretext of introducing her to his sister.
She later discovered he was alone, and after he allegedly behaved inappropriately, she threatened to report him to the police. She subsequently informed his wife about the incident.
In response, the man told her he had installed cameras in the apartment where she had been staying and claimed to possess audio recordings of her, threatening to release the material.
The woman reported the matter to police, leading to the man’s referral to the Public Prosecution and subsequent trial.
The court issued a final criminal ruling sentencing him to six months in prison, a fine, and deportation from the country.