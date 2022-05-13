Dubai: Following the announcement that President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, May 13, leaders and prominent dignitaries in the country mourned his passing, and shared tributes for the leader on social media channels.

In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa. “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the death of the nation’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the statement read. The Ministry has also declared an official mourning period for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the flag flown at half-mast for 40 days starting from today.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, posted on Twitter, "We belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return. Words fall short to mourn the death of a leader who spent his entire life in serving his people and country… an outstanding leader who followed in the footsteps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. May Allah rest the soul of our leader and father Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in eternal peace."

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs posted on Twitter, "With heavy hearts satisfied with God's decree and destiny, we bid farewell today to a believing leader, an inspiring president, an advising brother and a teacher. Sheikh Khalifa led the nation’s march with sincerity and consolidated the UAE’s renaissance. He was a true teacher in giving, philanthropy and upholding morals. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest ranks of Paradise."

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance shared a tribute to Sheikh Khalifa, and wrote, "With heavy hearts satisfied with God's decree and destiny, we mourn to the UAE people and the world the death the country’s leader President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. May Allah grant us the strength to bear this great loss. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Paradise."

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, wrote, "May Allah rest the soul of our father and President of our country Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in eternal peace and grant him the highest place in Paradise. May Allah grant us patience, solace and the strength to bear this great loss. Indeed we belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation and chairman of Emirates also took to Twitter to share a tribute. He wrote, "May Allah have mercy on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one of the cornerstones of our union. May Allah grant him the highest place in Paradise in return for what he did for his people and nation."