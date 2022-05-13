Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai mourned the passing of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed said, "With great sadness, we mourn the death of our leader and President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. I pray to Allah Almighty to grant him peace in Paradise. Sheikh Khalifa was a dedicated leader who served and loved his people, a love they reciprocated, and we ask Allah Almighty to grant us solace and patience."
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa.
“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the death of the nation’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the statement read.
Ministries, departments, federal and local institutions, and private sector institutions will remain closed for three days from Saturday.