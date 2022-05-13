Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away on Friday, May 13, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.
In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa.
“The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the death of the nation’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,” the statement read.
The Ministry has also declared an official mourning period for the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan with the flag flown at half-mast for 40 days starting from today. Work in ministries, departments, federal and local institutions and the private sector will be suspended for 3 days starting from today.