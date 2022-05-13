Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Friday mourned the passing of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Expressing his great sadness on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “We belong to Allah, and indeed to Him we will return. The UAE today lost its loyal son and the leader of its empowerment stage and blessed journey, Sheikh Khalifa’s stances, wisdom, contribution, and initaitves are in every corner of the country…. Khalifa bin Zayed was my brother, advocate, and mentor… May Allah have mercy upon his soul and grant him the highest rank in Paradise."