President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported. In a statement issued today, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs announced the death of Sheikh Khalifa: “The Ministry of Presidential Affairs mourns the death of the nation’s President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.”
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
The ministry also announced that the UAE will observe a 40-day state mourning with the flag flown at half-mast starting today, and suspend work at all ministries, departments, and federal, local and private entities for three days.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. He assumed the federal constitutional authority as President of the UAE and became a Ruler of the emirate of Abu Dhabi on the 3rd of November 2004, succeeding his late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who passed away on the 2nd of November 2004. Above, Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan during an official visit to Turkmenistan in February 2013.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan was born in 1948 in the eastern region of the emirate of Abu Dhabi and received his primary education in the city of Al Ain, which was the administrative hub for the region. He is the eldest son of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his mother is Sheikha Hissa bint Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Above, Sheikh Khalifa and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, are seen with Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and the Rulers of Emirates during the opening of the 15th Chapter of the Federal National Council (FNC) in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is seen at Khalifa Port during the official inauguration of the container terminal in Abu Dhabi, December 12, 2012.
Image Credit: Reuters
Sheikh Khalifa belongs to the tribe of Bani Yas, which is considered to be the mother tribe for most of the Arab tribes that settled in what is known today as the UAE. This tribe led an alliance of the Arab tribes, which is historically known as ‘Bani Yas Alliance’. Above, Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan formally opens the Shaikh Zayed bridge in Abu Dhabi. Shaikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President’s Representative; General Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Eastern Region, other shaikhs and senior officials were also present.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
He followed his late father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in all the stages of his life. He was first appointed as the Ruler’s Representative and Chief of Courts in the Eastern Region on 18th of September 1966. This position was of a great significance in his life. While Sheikh Khalifa was staying in city of Al Ain, he received the opportunity to remain in contact with UAE citizens on a daily basis, and became aware of their needs, aspirations and hopes.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
He was appointed as Crown Prince of the emirate of Abu Dhabi on the 1st of February 1969 and head of defence department. While in this position, Sheikh Khalifa assumed the leadership of defence force in the emirate and played a key role in its development, turning it from a small force into a multifunction unit armed with the most modern equipment.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Their Highnesses, Members of Supreme Council, Rulers of Emirates attended the official celebrations of the 40th national day anniversary, held at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
President Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan performs Umrah rituals in Makkah in 2004.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
President Sheikh Khalifa in London during his two day state visit to Britain in 2013.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
On the 1st of May 1971, Sheikh Khalifa took up the position of ‘President of the first local Cabinet for the emirate of Abu Dhabi’ and assumed the portfolios of defence and finance in the Cabinet.
Following the declaration of the federal state, in addition to his local responsibilities, he occupied the post of ‘Vice President of the Cabinet of the Federal Government’, which was formed in December of 1973.
Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives
President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan attends the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Manama in 2004.
Image Credit: AFP