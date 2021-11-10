Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah,on Wednesday attended the wedding of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with 150 Emirati grooms, from various locations via video conferencing technology.
The mass weddings were held in association with the Ministry of Community Development on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.
The mass weddings were attended by Their Highnesses the crown princes and deputy rulers as well as sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and high-ranking officials from all the emirates.
Their Highnesses the UAE rulers, crown princess and deputy rulers conveyed the greetings of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the newlywed and underlined the UAE leadership's keenness on cementing family bonds and social cohesion while preserving quintessential Emirati values and principles.
The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life.
