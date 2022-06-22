Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has launched Riayati Post Office service to govern and regulate health insurance operations and insurance claim processing, resulting in a faster work cycle.

The service has been developed in line with the MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to accelerate the digital transformation process, and bring health information exchange systems under one national roof.

Every day, the e-Claims Post Office handles over 20,000 transactions, including over 7,000 online prescriptions and 5,000 claims. Since its introduction on April 1, 2022, it has processed over 1.5 million authorisation requests, around 500,000 e-recipes, and 300,000 applications.

What is Riayati?

Riayati is the digital healthcare platform for the National Unified Medical Record. It aims to establish a unified national health care system that connects all health service providers in the UAE, and improve patients’ experiences while enhancing the quality and outcomes of treatment. It will also make patient data more accessible, construct health information systems, and build health quality systems.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, assistant undersecretary for the MoHAP support services sector, said Riayati supports the UAE’s ambition of consolidating the country’s global position in the field of digital health, and it will also solidify the ‘Projects of the 50’ initiative, which aims to build a sustainable health system based on the highest international standards.

Central system

“The Riayati platform represents a qualitative milestone because it establishes a central system for medical records. It has been developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Emirates Health Services (EHS), and the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), and will soon bring additional private healthcare providers under its cover,” Al Dashti said.

“The MoHAP will make every effort to modernise the national health system, boost its integration, and keep up with global advancements, particularly in the field of smart technology for handling health data. To assure quality, excellence, and leadership, we are committed to providing integrated and sustainable health care in accordance with the finest international standards and according to accurate performance metrics and time frames,” he added.

Ali Al Ajmi, director of the digital health department at the MoHAP, said the platform will further streamline and improve the efficiency of insurance claim processing, resulting in a faster work cycle.