Abu Dhabi: All 59 hospitals in Abu Dhabi emirate are now linked to Malaffi, the health information exchange system with a centralised database of unified patient medical records.
In addition, 1,100 clinics and medical centres – representing 92 per cent of the 1,539 health facilities in total – have also been connected to the platform mandated by the emirate’ health regulator, the Department of Health (DoH).
Access for medical professionals
The milestones mean that medical professionals in the emirate, including more than 39,600 doctors, nurses and medical staff, can make better informed medical decisions, as well as exchange important patient data in real-time.
In a statement, the DoH said Malaffi provides easier access to medical records, which therefore helps save the time and trouble earlier required to transfer previous medical records. It also eliminates the need for repeat testing at every different facility.
Millions of records
Till date, Malaffi has collated 559 million unique clinical records of medical information, including information on patient visits, medical conditions, allergies, procedures, lab results, radiology reports, vaccination records, vital signs, and medication use. The platform was launched in 2018.
Meeting Vision 2030
Dr Hamed Al-Hashemi, advisor to DoH chairman Abdulla Al Hamed, said: “Today, we have been able to develop a pioneering healthcare system that is in line with the most advanced systems in the world. We will continue to work in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030 to achieve a healthy society and consolidate the emirate’s position as an incubator for innovation and distinguished digital initiatives, which will positively affect the health and well-being of all members of society.”
Atif Al Braiki, CEO of Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, which operates Malaffi, said: “Enabling all hospitals in Abu Dhabi to be able to access and share important patient data through Malaffi in under three years [of launching] is a major accomplishment. Our mission to enable a safe and secure exchange of patient health information across the entire sector is now closer than ever.”