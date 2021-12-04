Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE has launched a unified medical records platform called ‘Riayati’, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Saturday.

Health service recipients can use the e-portal of the unified health record, when available, while identifying the entities and individuals who can view their medical record. Riayati is a system for documenting health, personal and administrative information and data for each person receiving health services. The process facilitates the use of such information by health service providers and regulates its exchange in accordance with the legislation in force.

The launch of the Riayati comes in partnership with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, Emirates Health Services (EHS), and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). This is in accordance with the ministerial decision issued on November 16 requiring the health facilities licensed by MoHAP to be included in the unified health record system within a year of its issuance, in accordance with the controls and requirements set by the ministry.

Riayati was launched under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The partnership is a significant milestone for Riayati as it will be linked to EHS’ Electronic Medical Record in Dubai and northern emirates – called ‘Wareed’ – and DHA’s health information network, known as ‘Nabidh’.

The move would help enhance the strategic significance of MoHAP’s national unified medical record in promoting the integration of digital health in the UAE’s health sector, where EHS, DHA, and medical service providers in the private sector have been playing a pivotal role in this process.

Digital transformation

Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, said: “The launch of the central system, Riayati, comes in line with the UAE’s strategic directions in the development of the health sector, which would help improve disease monitoring and management of population health.”

Second phase

The second phase will see the cooperation with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) after partnering with EHS and DHA in the first phase, Al Owais noted, underlining that the accession of more private sector partners to the platform reflects its importance in the process of digital transformation in the health sector.

As part of the second phase, MoHAP has coordinated with DoH to exchange data and information between the Riayati and the ‘Malaffi’ platform, with all Abu Dhabi-based hospitals connected to the platform in less than three years.

DoH chairman Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed said: “We are striving to provide a world-class healthcare system while laying the essential foundations for its success, including a unified e-healthcare system, according to the directives and forward-looking vision of the wise leadership.” He added: “By drawing on the sophisticated infrastructure, high-calibre staff, as well as utilising innovation and digital transformation, efforts will be united to provide unified e-healthcare system to link medical service providers throughout the country, thus optimising the patient experience, improving therapeutic services, and enhancing the UAE status in the global health arena.”

Central system

MoHAP undersecretary Dr Mohammed Salim Al Olama said providing world-class healthcare services is a top priority for MoHAP in line with the vision of the UAE government, pointing out that Riayati is part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to keep pace with the transformation in the health information systems and to reinforce the leadership of the UAE in embracing technology and creativity.

Larger database

DHA director-general Awad Saghir Al Ketbi said: “Being a part of Riayati is an important step for the DHA towards connecting to a larger database of healthcare information and knowledge base. This would help improve our ability to serve patients according to the highest standards of efficiency, care, and patient safety.”

A new start

DoH undersecretary Jamal Al Kaabi said: “Thanks to the directives and unwavering support of the wise leadership, the emirate of Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its position as a global model to be emulated in terms of leveraging technology and leading the digital transformation to maintain the health of everyone, and improve the quality of health sector in the emirate.”

Added value