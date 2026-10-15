UAE launches Jais 3, Arabic-native AI for speech, writing and agents

“Jais has defined what an Arabic large language model can be since the first release, and Jais 3 is the clearest step up yet,” said Ashish Koshy, CEO of Inception42. “Building an Arabic LLM is not a translation exercise. It means training on the dialects people actually speak, the way they write, and the culture the language carries. That is the work we and IFM have done together across every generation of Jais, and it is why, by bringing together six new models, Jais 3 now leads on Arabic across every model size we have built.”