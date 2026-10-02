How Berkeley Services is driving the future of integrated facilities management

Berkeley’s UAE presence is supported by the heritage of its parent organisation, Klüh Multiservices, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, whose roots extend more than 115 years. Today, the wider organisation brings together more than 46,000 professionals globally, with operations across Germany, the UAE, the Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and China. In the UAE, Berkeley has grown into a workforce of more than 10,000 people, delivering services across all seven emirates.