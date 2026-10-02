How Berkeley Services is driving the future of integrated facilities management

AI, sustainability propel Berkeley Services to global recognition in facilities management
For four decades, Berkeley Services has been part of the UAE’s evolving built environment, delivering integrated facilities management (IFM) services across some of the region’s most prominent portfolios. Its journey has been shaped by operational excellence, trusted partnerships and a long-term commitment to creating value for clients and communities.
Berkeley’s UAE presence is supported by the heritage of its parent organisation, Klüh Multiservices, headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, whose roots extend more than 115 years. Today, the wider organisation brings together more than 46,000 professionals globally, with operations across Germany, the UAE, the Netherlands, Poland, Türkiye and China. In the UAE, Berkeley has grown into a workforce of more than 10,000 people, delivering services across all seven emirates.
For several decades, Berkeley has maintained long standing operations across premium portfolios, building enduring relationships with strategic partners through consistent service delivery, operational understanding and a focus on excellence. Alongside this established foundation, innovation, digital transformation and ESG are increasingly embedded in how the organisation operates.
Berkeley’s continued investment in AI, data and digital innovation across its FM operations is supporting smarter Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM), automation, predictive insights, asset management and data driven operational decision making. This progress was recognised at the Business Frontier Conclave & Leadership Awards 2026, where Berkeley received the Best AI & Data Intelligence Award.
The company’s focus on responsible and safe operations has also received international recognition. Berkeley achieved the Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label 2026 at the Advanced Maturity Level, the highest category under the framework, alongside an EcoVadis Silver sustainability rating, placing the company in the 91st percentile globally. It was also recognised with a Merit in the British Safety Council International Safety Awards 2026, reinforcing its continued focus on workplace safety.
For Karl-Heinz Otto Mair, CEO of Berkeley Services and CEO International, Klüh Multiservices, the path forward is centred on combining strong operational capabilities with innovation. “Our strategic partnerships continue to evolve alongside our capabilities. By investing in technology, innovation and operational excellence, we aim to create greater value for our clients and contribute to the continued development of the UAE’s built environment.”