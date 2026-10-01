American Hospital Dubai announces new state-of-the-art Breast Institute

American Hospital Dubai is expanding its transformative healthcare footprint with the launch of its latest initiative, the Breast Institute. The state-of-the-art facility will offer advanced diagnostics, multidisciplinary treatment and the latest surgical procedures, all under one roof, alongside long-term support, marking a new chapter in integrated breast healthcare in the UAE and the region.

The Breast Institute will provide the full range of breast health expertise, treatment and management protocols, including consultation, imaging, specialist breast pathology, genetic assessment, multidisciplinary review, medical and radiation oncology, and advanced breast surgery, including the most advanced evidence-based surgical procedures in oncoplastic breast surgery, breast reconstruction and robotic-assisted and minimally invasive techniques.

American Hospital Dubai is among the few hospitals in the UAE with the da Vinci SP surgical system approved for breast surgery, enabling carefully selected patients to undergo robotic-assisted breast procedures through a single-port approach.

Personalised and seamless care

The full spectrum of services enables women to experience a personalised, coordinated, and seamless breast healthcare continuum rather than fragmented episodes. As a result, patients benefit from vital psychological comfort and reassurance, which improves outcomes.

The Breast Institute marks another milestone in American Hospital Dubai’s mission to advance complex care, a pivotal element of modern medicine, in the UAE, thereby contributing to the nation's healthcare goals and its status as a global healthcare hub.

“Rapid advances in technology, diagnostics, artificial intelligence, and surgery are transforming healthcare,” said Sherif Beshara, Group CEO of American Hospital Dubai. “The key change isn't technology itself, but what it enables us to do differently and more effectively for patients.

“At the Breast Institute, the focus starts with making the patient’s journey more connected, supportive, and seamless. How will our clinicians use greater capabilities to provide the expertise she requires, reducing her need to navigate the healthcare system on her own?

“This principle also underpins our approach to technology: how can we harness technology to deliver better care, better outcomes and a better patient experience? The Breast Institute is part of our broader mission to advance complex care in the UAE, based on expertise, coordination and trust.”

Dr Marian Khatib, Chief of the Breast Cancer Centre and Consultant Oncoplastic and Reconstructive Breast Surgeon at American Hospital Dubai, said: “Hearing that you might have breast cancer can be frightening, and no patient should face a complicated, fragmented system. Every patient comes to us with different needs, concerns and priorities. Our goal is to give patients clarity and connect them with the right specialists from the start, ensuring they feel heard, supported, and confident that all decisions take the full context into account.

“What’s the best operation for a patient? A procedure tailored to their specific needs that guarantees oncological safety and quality of life. We have several options today: oncoplastic, reconstructive, and robotic-assisted surgical methods. These approaches not only focus on treating the disease but also on aiding recovery, body image, and overall quality of life.

“The Breast Institute will support women across a broad spectrum of breast health needs, from screening and investigation of breast symptoms to diagnosis, advanced surgery, oncology treatment, reconstruction and follow-up care, ensuring they have access to the right expertise and the right diagnosis at the right time.”