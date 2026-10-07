New Abu Dhabi AI models speak Emirati, transcribe six languages and read Arabic

Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Secretary-General of ATRC, said, “Our language belongs in the future we are building. With Falcon-Emirati, we are putting our knowledge and expertise behind that belief. There is real pride in building technology that understands our people. And there is real freedom in having the capability here in the UAE to develop it further, set our own priorities and turn our ambitions into something people can use.”